Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 199,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

