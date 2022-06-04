Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 751,396 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

