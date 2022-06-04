Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 108,042 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $35.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.