Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $53.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

