Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Yandex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Yandex by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,008,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,011,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.