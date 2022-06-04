Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

SNPS stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.76 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

