Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Westlake worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $19,426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Westlake by 303,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.62.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

