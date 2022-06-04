Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 222,556 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.46 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

