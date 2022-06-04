Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,320 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

