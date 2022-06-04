Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 72,673 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

RIO opened at $74.86 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

