Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 60,975 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 718.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $174.19 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.16.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.80.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.