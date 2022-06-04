CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

