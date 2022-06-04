CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $875,519.21 and approximately $933,080.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 744,090,111 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.