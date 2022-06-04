Crypto Kombat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $52,186.88 and approximately $73.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00017348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.72 or 0.01759623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00444880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

