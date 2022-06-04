Crowny Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,044.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $764,742.89 and $111,044.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

