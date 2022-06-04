CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.7-516.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.90 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.97.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

