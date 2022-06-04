CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.7-516.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.90 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.98. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.97.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

