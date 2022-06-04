CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

