Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,788 shares during the period. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 1.73% of i3 Verticals worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 66,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.