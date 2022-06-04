Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.37.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.66. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

