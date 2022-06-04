Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,566 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $301.65. 2,490,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.49 and its 200-day moving average is $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $201.29 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

