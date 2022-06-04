Credit Agricole S A Purchases 8,757 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.00 on Friday, hitting $558.10. 736,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.61 and a 200 day moving average of $585.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

