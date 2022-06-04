Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average is $228.87. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.