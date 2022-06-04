Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

