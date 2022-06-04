Credit Agricole S A Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.20 on Friday, reaching $678.44. 402,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.92 and a 200-day moving average of $736.75. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

