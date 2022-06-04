Credit Agricole S A Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.22% of Owens Corning worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 968,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

