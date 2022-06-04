Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,617 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 2,462,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

