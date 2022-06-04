Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.01. 1,208,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

