Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

