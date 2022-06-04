Craig Hallum Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.