Cpwm LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,672 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.32. 6,100,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

