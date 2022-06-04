Cpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,938,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,837,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,015. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

