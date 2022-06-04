Cpwm LLC Invests $1.65 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

UPS traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,025. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

