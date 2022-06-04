Cpwm LLC Buys New Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,843,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

United States Oil Fund stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

