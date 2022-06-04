Cpwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.82. 1,157,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

