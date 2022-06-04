CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Tops $360,197.30

CoTrader (COT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $360,197.30 and approximately $296.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

