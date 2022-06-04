Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 264,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

