Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $783,000 Position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,489,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,680,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.