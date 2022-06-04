Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,839 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of APi Group worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

APG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,590. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.