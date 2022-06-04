Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $70,000 Investment in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 133,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,659. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

