Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $716,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,614. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

