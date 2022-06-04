Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 29,500 Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 182,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,529. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. Research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.