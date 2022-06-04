Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electromed stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 4,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electromed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

