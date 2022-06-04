Corsair Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 266,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

