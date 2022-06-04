Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Corning stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 3,481,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Corning has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

