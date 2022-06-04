Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Target by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 665,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,133,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Target by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.