Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,615,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 723,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $105.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.