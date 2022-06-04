Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 706.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,124,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $466,702,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

