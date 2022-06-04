Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,454.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,671.29.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.