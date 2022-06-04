Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

